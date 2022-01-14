Sunderland transfer gossip: Cats linked with move for Cardiff City defender Aden Flint after West Ham defender exits

It comes after West Ham United have recalled Frederik Alves from his loan spell at Sunderland.

The central defender made ten appearances for the Black Cats after arriving in the summer, but struggled for regular game time and did not start a League One game.

The Premier League club have therefore moved to bring an early end to the loan, as expected.

Aden Flint of Cardiff City. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Though Lee Johnson has said that he expects there to be opportunities for Arbenit Xhemajli and Ollie Younger to impress in the near future, it is likely that Sunderland will now go back into the market.

Alves’ return to his parent club means they now have another slot for a further loanee to take a place in the matchday squad.

Football League World report: “Sunderland are considering a move for Cardiff City defender Aden Flint, Football League World understands.

“Flint has been a regular starter for the Bluebirds this season, with the 32-year-old appearing 22 times in the Championship thus far.”

Meanwhile, Sunderland ace Ross Stewart is attracting interest from Swansea City, according to reports.

Reports north of the border suggest there are other Championship and some Premier League interest in Sunderland top scorer Stewart.

The Black Cats are determined to hold onto their star player, who has netted 18 times this season, as they push for promotion back to the Championship.

