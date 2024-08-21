Sunderland transfer breakthrough edges closer with medical reportedly booked after England arrival

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Aug 2024, 17:57 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 18:03 BST
The Russian publication has provided an interesting update on Sunderland’s pursuit of Wilson Isidor

Wilson Isidor is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Sunderland after arriving in England this week.

The former Monaco youngster, 23, currently plays for Zenit St Petersburg after a productive spell at Lokomotiv Moscow earlier in his career. Zenit’s CEO was quoted on Tuesday stating that the forward is headed for Wearside, and The Echo understands that this is accurate.

The exact terms of the deal are not currently known but reports have suggested that it is likely to be a loan deal with an option to buy. Isidor only officially joined Zenit on a permanent basis in July of this year, after an obligation-to-buy clause was triggered following his season-long loan from Lokomotiv.

And now, Russian publication Sports Express has claimed the player is undergoing a medial with the club. Their report states: “As SE has learned, 23-year-old Zenit striker Wilson Isidor arrived in England on Wednesday, August 21, to complete his transfer to Sunderland. The footballer will have to undergo a medical examination.”

