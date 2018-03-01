Sunderland training at Stadium of Light as Chris Coleman and staff clear pitch of 'Beast from the East' snow

Have your say

Sunderland are back in training today thanks to the efforts of club staff and manager Chris Coleman clearing the Stadium of Light pitch of snow.

Training at the Academy of Light was cancelled on Wednesday as a result of the treacherous weather and driving conditions.

Today was originally scheduled to be a day off but the schedule has been tinkered with as a result of the bad weather and yesterday's cancellation and the players will instead train at the Stadium of Light today.

The pitch was covered in snow so club staff - including manager Coleman - helped clear the pitch this morning to allow training to go ahead.

Chief executive Martin Bain and assistant manager Kit Symons also helped shovel the snow alongside the team of ground staff.

Sunderland travel to face Millwall on Saturday afternoon in another huge game in the bid for Championship survival.

The Black Cats are bottom of the league, five points adrift of safety with just 12 games remaining.