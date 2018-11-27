Sunderland to take ex-Newcastle and Burnley defender on trial - report

Have your say

Sunderland have invited former Newcastle defender David Edgar to the club for a trial next month, according to reports.

HITC Sport claim the Black Cats are weighing up a move for the Canadian international, who is a free agent after playing for MLS second-tier side Ottawa Fury earlier this year.

The 31-year-old spent eight years with the Magpies between 2001 and 2009, where he featured 23 times for the first team.

Edgar also played for Burnley, where he made 99 appearances, and Birmingham, while representing Swansea, Huddersfield and Sheffield United on loan.

The defender returned to Canada in 2016 but is reportedly open to a move back to England.

Edgar was born in Canada but was brought up in the North East.