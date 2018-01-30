Sunderland to seal loan signing of Liverpool midfielder - report

Sunderland are set to sign Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria on loan until the end of the season, according to a report today.

The Sun claims that Chris Coleman has agreed a deal to take the 20-year-old midfielder to the Stadium of Light.

Highly-rated Ejaria made eight first-team appearances for Liverpool's first-team last season, but hasn't been near Jurgen Klopp's squad this term.

Coleman had hoped to bring Liverpool starlet Ben Woodburn to Wearside this transfer window, but has reportedly moved for Ejara after Klopp blocked Woodburn leaving Anfield.

Ejara starred for Liverpool's Under-23s last night, scoring a stunning late winner in their 1-0 win over Derby County.

An England Under-20 international, if he signs for the Black Cats he will add some much-needed cover in the centre of the park. However, with Liverpool strict on loan deals and playing time their players must get if they go out to other clubs, it remains to be seen if a deal is done.

Sunderland are still hopeful of adding a goalkeeper and an experienced striker to their squad before tomorrow's 11pm deadline. Those two positions remain the club's priorities.