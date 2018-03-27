Sunderland to fight Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday in double swoop for League One stars

Sunderland have been heavily linked with a move for Shrewsbury Town duo Jon Nolan and Toto Nsiala.

Black Cats boss Chris Coleman was spotted on a scouting mission at the League One game between Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Toto Nsiala

And the Shropshire Star today claims he was watching midfielder Nolan and defender Nsiala as he prepares for the possibility of life in League One next season.

The duo have caught the eye of a number of teams this season after the Shrews' fantastic rise up the table.

Nolan, 25, is understood to be on the radar of a number of Championship clubs, with Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Norwich City and Ipswich credited with an interest in the midfielder, who has bagged eight goals this season.

Giant defender Nsiala, meanwhile, has impressed in the back four after joining the club from Hartlepool in January 2017.

The DR Congo international's shock departure from Victoria Park under then-chairman Gary Coxall saw him reunited with Shrews boss Paul Hurst, who he played for at Grimsby.