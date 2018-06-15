Sunderland to face Sheffield Wednesday in first round of Carabao Cup

Have your say

Sunderland will face Sheffield Wednesday in the first round of the Carabao Cup next season.

The Black Cats have been handed a home draw against the Championship opposition.

The Owls, managed by Dutchman Jos Luhukay, won 3-1 on their last visit to the Stadium of Light in April.

The game is scheduled to take place in the week beginning August 13.