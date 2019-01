But there was still plenty to talk about, from third-round upsets to fixture rearrangements. We take a closer look at some of the stories you might have missed.

1. First the winners... Luke O'Nien Following multiple injuries, Sunderland boss Jack Ross could have been left with a major issue in defence. Yet ONiens performances in the vacant right-back berth have been exceptional, just like his volley to open the scoring against Charlton. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Gillingham Steve Lovells side caused on of the biggest upsets of the FA Cup third round, beating Premier League Cardiff 1-0. It means Sunderlands league against the Gills, which was scheduled to be played on January 26, will have to be postponed. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Scunthorpe The Iron moved out of the League One relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Coventry. Stuart McCalls side have now recorded three league victories in a row ahead of their meeting with Sunderland later this month. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. The EFL's highlights show With FA Cup ties decimating the EFLs fixture list, the Football Leagues highlights could have been left out on a limb. Thankfully Sunderlands trip to Charlton didnt disappoint, as the show provided extensive coverage of the game at the Valley. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more