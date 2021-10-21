Sunderland to be backed by big away followings at QPR and Rotherham - with Sheffield Wednesday tickets on sale

Sunderland will be backed by bumper away followings at QPR and Rotherham next week after Black Cats supporters snapped up their full allocation of tickets.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 2:16 pm

Lee Johnson’s side will face QPR in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, October 26 and received 2,900 tickets for the game at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Black Cats will then make the trip to Rotherham in League One four days later and will be cheered on by 2,565 fans at the New York Stadium.

An away crowd of 1,680 was present for Sunderland’s last away game as Johnson’s side thrashed Crewe 4-0 to move back up to second in the League One table.

The Black Cats do have two games in hand on Plymouth Argyle who are one point ahead of them.

Tickets have also gone on sale for Sunderland’s rearranged game at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, November 2.

