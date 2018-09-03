Sunderland to appeal Max Power red card against Oxford United

Sunderland will appeal Max Power's red card in the 1-1 draw with Oxford United.

Power was sent off 20 minutes into the game for a challenge on Oxford attacker Marcus Browne.

The Black Cats battled back to earn a point and Power - who is facing a three-game ban - has since apologised to Sunderland supporters.

The Echo understands the club will now appeal the decision.

“Devastated about today, first time I’ve been sent off in my career,” Power posted on Twitter.

“Sorry to the players, staff and fans. Well done to the lads for a huge effort second half.”

Both managers defender the 25-year-old, who has already become an immensely popular figure with fans after an excellent start to his Sunderland career.

Ross said: “At the time I thought it may have been a red on my first viewing.

“I had the benefit of watching it again, having watched it again I don’t think it is [a red].

“Max does go at first to be really cynical but then Max pulls his leg back, I think it is still a caution but not a red card.

“I think he gives the referee a decision in that sense. I don’t agree with it, but he gave him a decision.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson added: “I love Max, he is a great kid and I have known him a long time.

“I don’t think it was a red. I thought Oviedo should have gone, he volleyed my player. “Baptiste should have been sent off for a second booking but so should Maguire.

“He got booked and then made four consecutive fouls. Their manager knows that, that’s why he made the sub.

“The least sending off happened, in my view. I feel sorry for Max but you won’t get that overturned - not with our FA, they are not very good at it. It is a waste of time and money.

“There is no common sense within the disciplinary panel.”