Sunderland tipped to win Championship striker race, Cats and Ipswich-linked defender available for transfer

The Black Cats are battling Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers and Belgian outfit Beerschot for the Sheffield United man’s signature.

“You’d definitely like to think Sunderland would with the budget they have supposedly got,” Phillips told Football Insider when asked who will win the race for 18-year-old Jebbison.

“The size of the club alone you think would be enough to attract Jebbison. They don’t get much bigger in League One.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison is wanted by Sunderland. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

If not Jebbison, Phillips expects the Black Cats to sign a striker “very soon” regardless.

He added: “The priority for me is to bring in a striker before the window shuts. Lee Johnson might think differently but they need another player in that squad who can hit the back of the net.

“If you don’t have a player who gets you 15 to 20 plus goals a season you would struggle to even get in the play-offs. This is why I expect to see movement on that front very soon.”

Cats-linked full-back set for Boro exit

Neil Warnock expects Hayden Coulson to leave Middlesbrough this summer.

The Boro boss admitted after his side’s 1-1 draw at Fulham in their Championship opener that Sunderland and Ipswich Town-linked Coulson is likely depart as he eyes a replacement.

He said: “I’m hoping that we can sign a couple early in the week and then we’re working on a couple more.

“We’ve got to have another left-sided lad because I think Coulson will be leaving. We’ve got to get a left-sided lad in.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.