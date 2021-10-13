Embleton has put pen to paper to extend his stay on Wearside until 2025 having been with the club since he was eight-years-old.

The midfielder opened his account for the club in the win over MK Dons in August and has enjoyed a fruitful run in the first team under head coach Lee Johnson so far this season.

While Embleton may miss out on tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy tie, as the Black Cats look to all but secure their passage into the knockout phase, with Johnson set to hand opportunities to some of Sunderland’s academy stars once more, the news of Embleton committing his future to the club has been well received by supporters.

But here, we look at what’s been happening around League One over the last 24 hours including the impact of Embleton's new deal.

1. Pompey striker set to miss out Portsmouth forward Ellis Harrison is a major doubt for the clubs League One trip to face Rotherham United this weekend. It comes after the 27-year-old picked up an ankle injury in the defeat to Sutton United in the Papa John’s Trophy. Harrison has featured eight times for Danny Cowley’s side this season including the 4-0 win over the Black Cats but could now be a doubt for games against the Millers and Ipswich Town. “It was a terrible tackle, the boy has really left it on him. It is a straight red for me,” Cowley told Hampshire Live. “I have had the opportunity to watch it back. I’ve got to be honest, I don’t think it was [a red card] live when I saw it so I have to be fair to the referee, but when I watch it back in slow motion he has gone right over the ball and he has got a really swollen ankle.” (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

2. Gills defender must block out the noise Gillingham defender Jack Tucker has a bright future ahead of him but manager Steve Evans has suggested the 21-year-old must block out the noise about his potential. Tucker made his 100th appearance for the Gills in the defeat to Wycombe Wanderers last weekend and has been hotly tipped to be a success in the game in future years. “When we walked in he was on a note of paper to be released and he has done incredibly well,” Evans told Kent Online. “It was his 100th appearance but I would say he has played a lot more of them very well. I think some parts of his game maybe he is listening to people tell him where he is going to go and where he is going to play. I think it has affected his decision making on the pitch, you just want to leave kids like that alone and let them naturally develop in their own environment.” (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Addicks release striker Charlton Athletic and Ronnie Schwartz have agreed to the mutual cancellation of the striker’s contract. Schwartz signed at the Valley from Danish side Midtjylland in January for an undisclosed fee but has failed to make an impact in League One with the 32-year-old making just 16 appearances for the club. The Dane has yet to feature for Nigel Adkins side this season with his last appearance coming in the 2-2 draw with Wimbledon in March. Schwarz has spent the majority of his career in the Danish Superliga. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: KARIM SAHIB Photo Sales

4. Striker off the mark for League One leaders It may have been a disappointing night in the Papa John’s Trophy in terms of the result for League One leaders Plymouth Argyle, but there was a silver lining in that striker Kieran Agard opened his account for the Pilgrims in the defeat to Swindon Town. Agard made his first league start in over 650 days in the weekend win over Burton Albion and now the 32-year-old has got off the mark for Ryan Lowe’s side. “I am delighted to have scored but disappointed with the result,” he said. “I always get myself in the box and I just saw the ball and made sure I got good contact on it. Hopefully it’s the first of many. I am just thankful for everyone around me, staff, players, family that have helped me through this long time. It’s good to get off the mark and all the hard work that goes into it behind the scenes pays off.” (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales