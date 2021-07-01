Sunderland terminate George Dobson's contract as midfielder reacts to Charlton move

The 23-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon, still had a year left on his contract at the Stadium of Light but the deal has been terminated.

Dobson made 46 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats after joining the club from Walsall in 2019.

After playing regularly in the first half of the 2019/20 season, the midfielder fell down the pecking order following the arrival of Lee Johnson on Wearside.

George Dobson playing for Sunderland.

That led to a move to Wimbledon in January, where Dobson played consistently and was praised for his performances.

Dobson told Charlton’s website: “I’m delighted - the size of the club, the manager, the fans – it has everything really.

"When I found out about the interest it was something that really intrigued and interested me. Then, obviously, once you have the conversation and find out the manager’s aspirations for you, it was a no brainer. I’m delighted to be here and really can’t wait to get started."

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins added: “I am pleased George becomes another summer signing for us, he has a reputation as a combative midfield player, so I’m looking forward to working with him."

“George is a player our recruitment team have been looking at very closely and highlighted as one of our priorities.

"He is a talented midfielder who, despite his young age, has a wealth of experience at this level, so I’m really pleased we’re able to welcome him to The Valley.”

