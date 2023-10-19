Sunderland team news LIVE: Pierre Ekwah, Alex Pritchard and Dan Ballard latest ahead of Stoke City fixture
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Stoke at the bet365 Stadium – with head coach Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats were beaten 4-0 by Middlesbrough last time out, after Dan Neil was sent off just before half-time, but remain fourth in the table.
Stoke sit 21st in the table following a run of just one win in their last eight league games.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media:
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Dan Neil won't be available as he serves a one-match suspension following his red card against Middlesbrough. Pierre Ekwah, Alex Pritchard and Bradley Dack could all return to the squad, though, after returning to full training over the international break.
Dan Ballard also picked up a minor thigh issue while playing for Northern Ireland during the break. Niall Huggins will be assessed after being forced off in the first half against Middlesbrough last time out, while Saturday's match is expected to come too soon for Dennis Cirkin, who has been managing a hamstring issue.
Aji Alese (thigh) and Eliezer Mayenda (hamstring) have made progress following their injury setbacks but are expected to be eased back by playing for the under-21s side.
Timothee Pembele, Jay Matete and Corry Evans all remain out.
We’ll get a further update from Mowbray this afternoon.
