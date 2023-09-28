We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.

Pierre Ekwah could return to the squad against Sheffield Wednesday after missing the side’s last two matches with a dead leg. Mowbray said last week the midfielder would be sidelined for a week to ten days.

Bradley Dack has also been unavailable for recent matches with a hamstring issue but could feature on Friday.

Mowbray said last week Aji Alese was around two weeks away from returning to action following a thigh issue, while Dennis Cirkin remains out with a hamstring injury.

Eliezer Mayenda, Jay Matete, Timothee Pembele and Corry Evans also remain sidelined, while Jewison Bennette has been absent due to an illness in recent weeks.

Striker Nazariy Rusyn could make his first Sunderland start after coming off the bench to make his senior debut against Cardiff on Saturday.