Sunderland team news and injury latest for Tony Mowbray's side ahead of Millwall fixture
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Millwall at The Den – with head coach Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference on Friday.
The Black Cats have lost their last two matches against Plymouth and Huddersfield, meaning they’ve dropped to 11th in the table.
Millwall will also be looking to bounce back following consecutive defeats against Coventry and Ipswich.
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Nazariy Rusyn missed Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Huddersfield with a groin injury and will be assessed.
Dennis Cirkin remains sidelined with a hamstring issue, while Corry Evans, Jay Matete, Aji Alese and Timothee Pembele remain sidelined.
Chris Rigg is available again after representing England at the U17s World Cup.
We'll get a further update from Mowbray this morning.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray's pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Millwall.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 9am this morning - and we'll have live updates right here.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.