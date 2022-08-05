Brown has rejoined Sunderland for an undisclosed fee and has signed a two-year deal after impressing whilst on-trial at the club during pre-season.
Speaking after confirming she has rejoined the club she represented as a youngster, Brown said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back here at Sunderland and especially with Mel and Steph, exceptional coaches who I have loved playing for previously.
“I feel like as a player I have matured a lot since being here before, so I can bring a lot more to the team and bring experience at this level whilst continuing to learn.
“My previous time at Sunderland saw me more in a defensive role, but I have been far more attacking since and I feel like I bring speed, skill and goal contributions to the side.”
Brown will wear the no.10 shirt for Sunderland this season whose next game is against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, August 14.