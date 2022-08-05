Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown has rejoined Sunderland for an undisclosed fee and has signed a two-year deal after impressing whilst on-trial at the club during pre-season.

Speaking after confirming she has rejoined the club she represented as a youngster, Brown said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back here at Sunderland and especially with Mel and Steph, exceptional coaches who I have loved playing for previously.

“I feel like as a player I have matured a lot since being here before, so I can bring a lot more to the team and bring experience at this level whilst continuing to learn.

“My previous time at Sunderland saw me more in a defensive role, but I have been far more attacking since and I feel like I bring speed, skill and goal contributions to the side.”

Brown will wear the no.10 shirt for Sunderland this season whose next game is against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, August 14.