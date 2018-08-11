Sunderland target rejects chance of summer move after starring in Sheffield United win

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says that Billy Sharp has rejected the chance to join Sunderland.

Sharp scored his first goal of the season on Saturday as the Blades came from behind to beat QPR.

Wilder said that Sunderland made a late approach in the permanent window for Sharp's services, but the 32-year-old insisted he wishes to remain at Bramall Lane.

Sharp has been one of Sunderland's top targets throughout the summer as Jack Ross looks to strengthen his forward line.

The Black Cats boss remains eager to add a striker before the loan window shuts at the end of this month, with Charlie Wyke and Jerome Sinclair injured.

Josh Maja remains his only fit striker but registered his second goal in as many league games at Kenilworth Road.

Ross also admitted that he is aware of James Wilson's availability, but does not expect a swift resolution on that front.

He added: "Hopefully we will achieve that [another striker] one way or the other in the loan market, we tried to do it for this weekend but it wasn't possible.

"As a group we will continue to get better and a stronger as the season goes on. We have started okay in terms of results and performances, there is enough in there and to come in to make sure we improve week in, week out."