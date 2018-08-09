Sunderland target loan swoop for Manchester United striker

Sunderland are targeting Manchester United striker James Wilson on loan.

The Black Cats need to bolster their attacking options ahead of the loan window closing on August 31.

There is plenty of time for Sunderland to strike a deal, with the 22-year-old understood to be available for loan this summer.

The summer window for permanent deals closed at 5pm on Thursday night but clubs have another few weeks to sort out loan deals.

Wilson is a product of the Manchester United youth academy and was once described by Louis Van Gaal as 'one of the brightest young English prospects'.

He suffered a damage his anterior cruciate ligament while on loan at Derby in 2016-17.

He made a full recovery and scored eight goals in 13 Under-23 games for United last season, while he also had a loan spell at Sheffield United.

Echo SAFC writer Phil Smith said: "Sunderland first held talks around the same time they struck a deal for Jerome Sinclair. Available for loan.

"He had a bad knee injury just when he looked set to kick on at Derby, but reports from Sheff Utd were very good and there was a feeling that he'd have got a lot more game time had Leon Clarke not been in the form of his life. One to watch, definitely."

Sunderland's interest in the striker, who turns 23 in December, was first revealed by Roker Report.