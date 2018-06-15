Sunderland target Lewis Morgan says he only has eyes for Celtic

Celtic winger Lewis Morgan says he's only focused on Celtic - despite interest from Sunderland.

Black Cats boss Jack Ross knows the youngster well, having had him at St Mirren, and has been linked with a move for the 21-year-old who has yet to play for the Celts.

Lewis Morgan, right.

However, Morgan says he wants to stay and prove himself at Parkhead.

“The only thing in my head is going into Celtic pre-season, starting on Monday and impressing,” Morgan stated.

“I don’t have any eyes on any other club and why should I? It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world I’m at. I’m only focused on Celtic.

"I suppose you never really know with football, but the plan is for me to go in there in pre-season and try and really stake my own claim to get in the team.

"I know that's going to be hard and I've said many times that you've got to respect the players that are there. I'm going in to try and prove why I'm there and how I can get into that Celtic XI."

Morgan joined Celtic from St Mirren in January but was immediately loaned back to the Paisley side for the rest of the season, where he helped Ross win the Championship.