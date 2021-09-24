Here is all the latest gossip from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Sunderland target frustrated at lack of game-time

Preston North End’ Joe Rafferty, had been a person of interest to Sunderland in the summer, however, no move was made for the defender.

Preston North End's Joe Rafferty has grown 'frustrated' over his lack of game time, Sunderland were linked with a move in the summer (Photo by JASON CAIRNDUFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Rafferty, 27, has played just twice for Preston this season, both appearances coming in Carabao Cup games.

Rafferty admitted in an interview with iFollow that he is growing frustrated at his lack of playing time:

“I’ve been really frustrated in the past few weeks,” said Rafferty.

“All the boys know how I feel, it’s hard. You train all week and then you haven’t got anything on a Saturday. It’s not a nice feeling in all honesty.”

Bolton player discusses Sunderland ‘Til I Die

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Bolton Wanderers winger Lloyd Isgrove has been discussing the various documentaries that have followed the trials and tribulations of both teams over the years.

Isgrove admitted he was a fan of the whole Sunderland ‘Til I Die programme, but not of the small part he played in it whilst he played for Barnsley:

"I feature on it a couple of times from some of the games at their place.

"It was me getting skinned as well, sliding on my knees, so I am annoyed they put that in.

“It was a really good series, I enjoyed watching it. They have been desperate to get out of this league for a while now.”

