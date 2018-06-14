Sunderland target Florian Kamberi set to sign for Hibernian

Sunderland target Florian Kamberi is set to sign for Hibernian later today.

Black Cats boss Jack Ross had identified the Swiss striker as an ideal signing for the League One campaign, but the Scottish club have exercised an option to buy clause in a loan deal agreed with Grasshopper last January.

Kamberi was a spectacular success in Edinburgh, scoring nine goals in 14 games.

Athletic, young and with significant resale potential, the Black Cats were prepared to offer a seven-figure sum to land him.

However, Hibs will seal the deal at a significantly lower fee.

Their option to buy was due to expire in the coming days, which would have opened the door for Sunderland to make the signing. Chief executive Leeann Dempster flew out to meet officials from the Swiss club yesterday and told fans on Twitter that it had been a 'successful trip'.

It is set to be a busy summer on Wearside and Jack Ross has admitted that he will have a 'juggling act' to do in terms of getting a new squad ready for next season.

He said: "We’re pretty far down the line with identification of who ideally I would like to bring in who would help us, not only in this league but grow with us as well.

“I’ve identified a certain profile of player I think, as everyone knows, we have a squad in place at the moment where there’s a lot of things that have to fall into place and that’s a juggling act for the club to get that right.”

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald, meanwhile, told fans on social media earlier this week that the Black Cats could compete with rivals for players and that they were hopeful of signings ‘soon enough’.