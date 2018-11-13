Sunderland swoop for St Mirren goalkeeper Craig Samson

Sunderland have been linked with a move for St Mirren goalkeeper Craig Samson - as their new goalkeeper coach.

Samson is sensationally set to retire aged just 34 to take up the position on the Black Cats' backroom staff, according to reports north of the border.

The Scottish Sun claims that Samson has been persuaded to link up with his old boss Jack Ross at the Stadium of Light.

Samson has played 17 games this season for the Buddies but could move to Wearside to replace Jimmy Walker, who quit as goalkeeper coach to move to Ipswich Town.

The popular shot-stopper was brought back to St Mirren for a second spell last year by Ross and played every league match as Saints won the Scottish Championship title.

He also broke a club record by keeping eight consecutive clean sheets in home league matches.

Samson then signed an extension to his contract in May 2018, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2020, but reports claim he has reached an agreement with Saints boss Oran Kearney to hang up his gloves and join Sunderland.