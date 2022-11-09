Away fans at the Stadium of Light are housed in the north stand upper section of the concourse above home supporters. That has caused problems with objects sometimes being thrown down. The latest episode came against Burnley, causing much debate amongst the fan base.

Many Sunderland fans want away supporters to be moved into the lower bowl of the Stadium of Light. Away fans were previously housed in what is now known as the Roker End.

The Echo took to social media to canvass opinions on what supporters think should happen regarding the away fan issue in a Twitter poll. We asked: Should away fans be moved from where they are currently housed? If you voted yes, comment where should they be moved to…

The poll yielded over 1,000 votes over 75 per cent of Sunderland fans voting yes to away supporters being moved from the north stand upper. Just under 24 per cent voted that they want visiting fans to stay put. Here’s what Wearsiders had to say on the issue:

@s_rush57: “Roker End cannot be moved. Established noise-making part of the stadium. They should be moved out of camera view. Looks terrible when away fans bring no fans! West stand next to south west to create atmosphere with Roker End.”

@sven_safc: “Definitely not the south stand. Why give the away fans advantage of being behind the goal? They were moved for a reason. If they are to be moved need to ideally look for area with least number of long-term season ticket holders.”

@JuliesLegs: “North west corner. Let us keep our south stand end. Only part of the ground that’s got any atmosphere & gets behind the team. Sorry north east west but yers don’t mak a sound really.”

@MartinWalker72: “No. I have no idea why so many SAFC fans seem to want SAFC fans to give up their seats because some away fans can't behave and the club is too tight to put up a net.”

@Hui_88SAFC1: “Just put them right at the back of where they are now and extend the area. So block out the first 20 or so rows, then you're creating a longer distance for potential projectiles.”

@Stevie_Shaw: “I voted no but if they did move then south stand, apparently that’s where the stadium is designed for them to be and it would break up this elitist set of fans we have who sit there and think they’re better than the rest of us.”

@dean98mcdonald: “South East corner and move the family zone, doesn’t make much sense having the family zone next to the Roker End anyway.”

@safc_doddsy: “Behind the away dug out so if there isn’t many of them it won’t look bad on TV.”