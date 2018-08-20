Sunderland suffer Tyne-Wear derby humiliation as Newcastle thump Elliott Dickman's side 5-0

Sunderland Under-23s lost pride and points in the Tyne-Wear derby after being thumped 5-0 by Newcastle United at St James's Park.

Sunderland's positive start to the season at first team level hasn't filtered down to the Under-23 side, with Elliott Dickman's side now pointless after two games.

Thoroughly outplayed, Sunderland were cut apart too often with Newcastle dominating the Premier League 2, Division 2 clash, with Owen Bailey, Callum Roberts, Elias Sorensen and a

Luke Charman brace sealing a comfortable win.

Dickman's side - which included four players on the fringes of the first team - were all at sea defensively.

Denver Hume, Luke Molyneux, Ethan Robson and Elliot Embleton, who are set to travel with the squad to Gillingham on Wednesday, all started but none caught the eye.

In the opening minute, Molyneux swept an effort just wide from 20-yards after cutting inside. That was almost as good as it got for the visitors, playing a 4-2-3-1 system.

Newcastle then had two good chances to open the scoring, both falling to Roberts, the first into the side netting and the second - with the goal gaping - fired over.

The hosts did take the lead 18 minutes in, skipper Bailey pounced to prod home the opener after Roberts' inswinging free kick was deflected onto the crossbar by Stefan O'Connor.

It was soon 2-0, Roberts with a tidy finish low from a tight angle past Max Johnstone four minutes later, capitalising on Jamie Sterry's through ball.

Newcastle deserved their lead, they looked the more clinical going forward with Sunderland struggling to create any momentum.

Dickman made a change at the break with Jack Diamond on for Connelly but it did little to liven up proceedings. In fact it soon got worse for Sunderland.

Ten minutes into the second half Sunderland should have halved the deficit.

Robson's pinpoint ball forward was picked up by Shields, he cut the ball back from the byline to Molyneux who rashly blazed over from eight-yards. He was made to pay.

Newcastle looked a threat every time they broke forward and added a fourth just before the hour mark, Sean Longstaff was allowed to cross the ball across the face of goal, awful

defending from Sunderland left Charman free to loft it past Johnstone.

It didn't get any better for Sunderland, Charman took advantage of a Roberts pass to fire home a fourth in the 71st minute and number five came via the boot of sub Elias Sorensen, a

powerful finish.

With points and bragging rights to play for, Sunderland's dejected Under-23s came away from Tyneside with neither.

Newcastle: Woodman; Sterry, O'Connor (M.Longstaff, 59), Watts, Gibson; Bailey (C), Barlaser; Allan (Wilson, 53), S. Longstaff, Roberts; Charman (Sorensen)

Subs: Harker; Walters.

Booked: Roberts (32)

Goals: Bailey (18), Roberts (22), Charman (59, 71), Sorensen (85).

Sunderland: Johnstone, Hunter, Bainbridge, Taylor (C), Hume (Storey, 71), Hackett, Robson, Embleton, Molyneux, Connelly (Diamond, 45), Shields (Kimpioka, 62)

Subs: Patterson, Storey, Bale.

Booked: Robson (34)

Referee: Glen Hart

Attendance: 3,381