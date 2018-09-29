Sunderland suffer Lee Cattermole blow ahead of vital Peterborough United clash

Have your say

Lee Cattermole will miss Tuesday night's clash with Peterborough United due to suspension.

The 30-year-old picked up his fifth booking of the season early in the first half at the Ricoh Arena.

He was yet again in excellent against Coventry City, scoring Sunderland's goal in front of over 5,000 travelling fans.

His suspension likely paves the way for Max Power to return to the starting XI, the 25-year-old making his return in the 1-1 draw.

Jack Ross also has a number of other concerns ahead of the game against high-flying Peterborough.

Glenn Loovens and Denver Hume were both taken off with injuries, while Lynden Gooch ended the game visibly in pain.

With Sunderland having used all of their substitutes by that point, Gooch was forced to move infield and play on.

Sunderland are now three points behind Peterborough, who now face Blackpool this afternoon.