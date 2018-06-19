Sunderland striker targeting first team chance amid loan interest

Promising Sunderland striker Andrew Nelson is targeting first team football this season.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed two loan spells so far including a stint at neighbours Hartlepool United, while he spent the second half of last season at Scottish Championship side Falkirk, scoring four goals in 16 appearances.

Andrew Nelson training at the Academy of Light.

Sunderland are set to send more youngsters out on loan again this season but Nelson is keen to catch the eye of Jack Ross when the squad returns to training on June 27.

Sunderland were relegated to the third tier for only the second time in the club's history last season and Nelson believes there is no better time than for the club's younger players to prove their worth.

Jason Steele nears Sunderland exit as club agree permanent deal with Premier League club

The final game of the Championship season saw six academy graduates play a part in Sunderland’s 3-0 win over champions Wolves, Luke Molyneux was handed his full debut, starting alongside Ethan Robson, 21, and Joel Asoro, 19, while Elliot Embleton, 19, Denver Hume, 21, and 16-year-old Bali Mumba came off the bench.

Andrew Nelson in action for Hartlepool United during his loan spell.

Sunderland are targeting an instant return to the Championship and the club's promising youngsters will likely play a bigger part this season.

Nelson said: "It kind of seems a selfish way but there is no better time for the young lads to step up.

"They proved that in the Wolves game, we have something about us, as long as we get used in the right kind of way and get exposed to it in the right kind of way that we can be effective.

"Hopefully that is something I will be aiming to do when we go back in.

"I could be given an opportunity this year, I don't see why not."

The Echo understands there is loan interest again in Nelson, including from Falkirk.

LIVE: Sunderland AFC transfer news - Cats close in on four signings, Gavin Reilly linked, McNair to Boro latest

Nelson had a short spell on loan at Pools in 2016-17, back when they were in League Two. His spell was cut short by injury but he enjoyed the experience at Victoria Park.

"I spent three weeks at Hartlepool and it seemed like forever because of the amount of games that we played during that time," said Nelson.

"I loved going out and getting that new challenge, going into an environment were you don't know people, with older players, not in that young environment were you are comfortable with your mates and stuff.

"It is a whole different kind of changing room.

"There is no hiding place in football and that is more so at senior level, the crowds are larger and there are more people with their eyes on you."

LIVE: Sunderland AFC transfer news - Cats close in on four signings, Gavin Reilly linked, McNair to Boro latest

Nelson added: "I remember going to play for Falkirk and the first game was a derby game against Dunfermline.

"The away stand was packed half an hour before the game, you know then it is going to be a good one.

"What better way to introduce yourself than to do something that will mean something to the fans - I knew I was never going to get the ball, their keeper has come out to meet it halfway and I just ran into him basically and then you hear this massive roar.

"People used to think I was quite raw and if someone told me to run into a brick wall I would, I still would!

"But now that I have got older and experienced senior football then I have a bit of calmness about myself.

"I have gained better awareness, better spacial awareness, all those things have come together and have made me a better player," he told the club website.