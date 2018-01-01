Sunderland striker set for Falkirk loan move

Sunderland striker Andrew Nelson is set to join Scottish Championship side Falkirk on loan for the rest of the season.

Academy graduate Tommy Robson signed for Falkirk last month and he is set to be followed by former Under-23 teammate Nelson.

Falkirk Paul Hartley has scouted Sunderland Under-23s games.

Striker Nelson had a 28-day loan at National League side Harrogate Town this season, and will offer Hartley another option up front where the Bairns have struggled for goals this term.

The 20-year-old also had a loan spell at Hartlepool United last season when Pools were in League Two, Nelson made four appearances before injury struck and his loan spell was cut short.

He will now be given the chance to impress in Scotland.

Robson, meanwhile, had been out of favour at the Academy of Light since he returned from a loan spell at Irish side Limerick last season and joined Falkirk on a free transfer.

The 22-year old signed for the Bairns on an initial six-month contract after being released from his Sunderland contract.