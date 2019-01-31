Sunderland striker search set to go to the wire as Doncaster rule out John Marquis sale

Have your say

Sunderland's search for two new strikers is set to go right to the wire on deadline day.

The Black Cats have been pursuing extra attacking firepower throughout January after the departures of Jerome Sinclair and Josh Maja.

They have held a strong interest in Will Grigg and John Marquis, seeing bids for both knocked back.

On Thursday afternoon Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann ruled out the sale of Marquis.

"The board rejected a significant seven-figure bid for one of our players, because we’re simply not interested in selling anyone we don’t want to," he said.

“What the owners and I are interested in is getting promotion this season. Our focus is on getting into that top six, staying there and building on that to turn us into a Championship club next season.

“We have no need to sell anyone. The players are good enough, the club is financially secure and on a great footing, so our focus is on getting promotion and nothing else.”

Wigan Athletic have been increasingly confident of keeping hold of Grigg, who was the top target for Jack Ross.

Sunderland are also hoping to seal a loan move for a Premier League striker.

They have been interested in Bournemouth's Sam Surridge, but sources on the south coast have suggested that he is expected to stay with Eddie Howe's senior squad.

A host of strikers have been linked with the Black Cats, including Plymouth Argyle's Freddie Ladapo and Leyton Orient's Josh Koroma.

The Black Cats have until 11pm to strengthen their squad.

They have so far completed deals for Jimmy Dunne, Grant Leadbitter and Lewis Morgan in the January window.