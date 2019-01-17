Sunderland striker poised to join Scottish Premiership side Dundee

Sunderland striker Andrew Nelson is poised to join Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

And the Echo understands it is likely to be a permanent deal, rather than a loan.

The striker, out of contract in the summer, has been on the radar of a number of clubs this month with the forward available following a successful loan spell at National League North side Darlington after returning from a bad foot injury.

That loan spell proved a success with Nelson building his match fitness and scoring six goals in five games.

As previously reported, it was always likely that Nelson would be allowed to leave the Stadium of Light this month to a club higher up the league pyramid and it is understood Dundee have won the race to sign him.

Nelson has previous experience of playing in Scotland having enjoyed a successful loan spell at Falkirk last season.

There was firm interest from clubs north and south of the border including Barnsley in League One and Scottish Championship side Falkirk.

There was also strong interest in Nelson, who had a loan spell at Hartlepool United earlier in his career, from other clubs in League One and League Two.

The striker featured in pre-season for Sunderland before suffering a foot injury which sidelined him for a couple of months. In a bid to help regain sharpness he joined Darlington on loan and proved a revelation, scoring a number of stunning goals.

It will be the second player from a North East club to move to Dundee this window.

Dundee signed Andrew Davies from Hartlepool United last week on a free transfer but the former Pools skipper fractured his foot in a friendly game before actually making his Dundee debut and now faces up to 10 weeks out.

Dundee, joint-second lowest scorers, currently prop up the Scottish Premiership, with just two wins and 10 points from 21 games. They are four points from safety.