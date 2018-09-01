Sunderland striker heads out on loan

Have your say

Connor Shields has joined Scottish Championship side Alloa Athletic on loan until January.

The deal was confirmed this morning after international clearance was granted.

Shields has been playing for Elliott Dickman's Under-23 side and will head out on loan to Jack Ross' former side for the rest of 2018.

A Sunderland statement read: "Connor Shields has joined Alloa Athletic on loan.

"The 21-year old striker completed a move to the Scottish Championship side and will remain with them until January 2019."

An Alloa statement added: "The club are delighted to announce the deal after International Clearance was granted this morning.

"The 21 year old striker who joined Sunderland in January, 2018 on an 18 month contract, has been playing for the Sunderland Under 23 Development side in the Premier League 2.

"Connor’s form playing with Albion Rovers did not go unnoticed, which attracted the attention of a number of clubs keen for his signature before he secured his move to Sunderland.

"Alloa Athletic would like to thank Sunderland and their manager Jack Ross for helping to make this loan deal possible."