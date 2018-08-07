Sunderland striker could depart on loan

Sunderland striker Connor Shields is attracting loan interest from north of the border.

The Scottish Sun claim Morton are set to win the race to land the striker on loan, with Jack Ross allowing him to leave on a temporary deal to further his development.

The 21-year-old moved to the Stadium of Light in January and was a regular for their Under-23s last season.

Shields signed for Sunderland on deadline day in January, arriving on an 18-month deal from Scottish League One outfit Albion Rovers.

Meanwhile, Sunderland AFC managing director Tony Davison has praised supporters for the ‘electric’ atmosphere against Charlton - and has pledged to resolve match day teething problems.

Sunderland beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday thanks to Lynden Gooch’s 96th minute header.

Davison told the club website: "The atmosphere was absolutely electric. The noise level, especially as our second goal went in, reinforced just what an incredible asset our home fans are to the team.

"We acknowledge that we encountered a few operational issues on the day, and naturally we are very sorry that some fans were late getting into the ground or experienced lengthy queues for refreshments.

"I can assure everyone that we are working hard to resolve these teething troubles ahead of the next game and we appreciate the patience and good humour that fans showed as we worked to fix the problems."