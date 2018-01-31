Sunderland still searching for goalkeeper as Leeds United deal falls through

Have your say

Sunderland's search for a new goalkeeper suffered another setback on Wednesday afternoon as a deal for Andy Lonergan fell through.

The Black Cats will not be signing the 34-year-old after failing to reach an agreement.

Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen said on Tuesday night that he expected a deal to go through but Chris Coleman was quick to clarify that it was far from certain.

Sunderland had by that stage already begun assessing other targets and had on offer for Leicester City's Eldin Jakupovic knocked back.

Coleman still hopes to sign a goalkeeper before the window shuts but is clearly facing a race against time.

A deal for Liverpool midfielder Evie Ojaria is set to be announced imminently and Sunderland are trying to seal a deal for a new striker.