Sunderland still hoping for three deadline day additions

Sunderland remain hopeful of completing a deal for Leeds United’s Andy Lonergan on deadline day.

Chris Coleman is desperate to add a goalkeeper to his ranks and confirmed after the 3-1 defeat to Birmingham City that a deal was close.

However, he dismissed suggestions that the transfer was finalised and the Black Cats had been assessing other potential targets.

Eldin Jakupovic was one option but Leicester City have made clear that they will not allow any of their three goalkeeper targets to leave before the window shuts.

Speaking after the Birmingham City defeat, Coleman said: "There's one deal there that isn't quite there yet so I can't name names. There's one or two things there we need to look at and discuss, it isn't 100%."

Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen said after his team’s 0-0 draw with Hull city that Lonergan was keen on a switch to Sunderland and that he expected it to go through today.

The Black Cats will complete a deal for Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria this afternoon with Didier Ndong moving to Watford.

They will also hope to sign a striker before the 11pm deadline on Wednesday night.

Coleman said on Tuesday night that he was after a greater physical presence up front to compliment young duo Josh Maja and Joel Asoro.

He said: “We need one more [up front], an experienced face with a bit of luck, but only time will tell on that one. “It has been a brutal transfer window but if we get two or three in it will have been a good window for us. “We’ve tried to do loan deals with a bit of money, whether or not we get them I don’t know.

“It’s obvious we need a bit physicality, you could see that tonight, even if Birmingham are one of the biggest teams in the league.”