Sunderland step up striker search after injury blow

Sunderland will step up their hunt for another striker after being hit by Jerome Sinclair's injury.

The Watford loanee will miss at least a month of competitive action due to the hamstring injury he picked up during the 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic on the opening day of the season.

It leaves Jack Ross short of options in attack ahead of a busy schedule of games, with Charlie Wyke still at least a fortnight away from being fit to play.

The Black Cats will look to add attacking reinforcements to their squad before today's transfer deadline.

However, with the loan window still open until the end of the month, there is less pressure than on previous deadline days and Ross is determined to ensure any signings can make a real impact and not be brought in out of panic.

Executive director Charlie Methven said last week that Ross would not sanction any arrivals he was not completely satisfied with.

He said: “I think it’s reasonably common knowledge that we’d like to bring an extra couple in. But Jack is very, very insistent that the players who come in are players that are going to improve the squad in the medium to long-term.

“I know that sounds obvious but I’ve worked at clubs before where it’s been, get them in through the door, pile them high and then I’ll work it out from there.

“A few times the recruitment department have said to Jack, we think we’ve got someone here who is workable, who we think we can get, and Jack has said, actually, I don’t think he’ll fit in with my style of play or he’s not the right character, or whatever it might be.

“He’s quite judicious in the way in which he does things, the aspiration is there for another couple to come in but it’s not a given. If the right players aren’t available he won’t do it.”

Sinclair’s injury is a significant blow for Ross, however, after his major impact in Saturday’s win.

Speaking after that game, Ross hailed the forward and admitted that a prolonged absence could force him to return to the market.

He said: “His impact was good, he is really enjoying it. He has settled in well.

“We need to assess Jerome’s hamstring injury, the seriousness of that. That will leave us light in forward areas because we already were.

“Even today when you look at the bench it was all academy players, even though Jerome is young and Bryan obviously has experience.

“I would expect there will be a little more movement but I wanted this out the way first and then maybe have a look.

“The loan window does give you the extra option. It’s nice to know when we get beyond the window that we have that bit of extra time to try to do a few things.”

