Sunderland star's nine-word message after retirement call as Charlie Methven re-emerges

Former Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven has reemerged with another bid for League One club Charlton Athletic.

By James Copley
Published 2nd May 2023, 08:16 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 09:18 BST

Methven is leading a group currently consisting of Californian-based investors – including Joshua Friedman. The outfit initially tried to buy the League One club six months ago but failed.

Sky Sports claim that sources close to the club have let slip that another formal offer was received on Thursday. Friedman and Methven are said to have submitted a new and improved £10.5m offer to buy Charlton.

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard signed an exclusivity agreement with a rival American bid led by Marc Spiegel but that takeover is also now on the verge of falling through at the last minute.

That has left Charlton Athletc’s future very much up in the air with Methven and Friedman swooping to submit another bid. If accepted, Sky have claimed that the Methven and Friedman consortium could complete a deal within a matter of weeks

Sunderland star reacts after retiring from football

Sunderland star Abbey Joice has announced her retirement from football.

Joice – an ever-present for Mel Reay’s Sunderland side in midfield this season – confirmed that she has played her last game for the club and will be retiring from football.

The Black Cats finished second bottom of the Championship but have avoided relegation back to the third tier with just one club facing the drop under the current format.

Taking to Twitter, Joice said: “9 seasons with this brilliant club. Thank you Sunderland,” accompanied by a heart emoji.

