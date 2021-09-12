Sunderland star 'wanted' deadline day exit as Lee Johnson weighs up National League loan move

Lee Johnson’s side have collected 15 points from their opening six matches as their promising start to the campaign continues.

But one thing that is never too far away from the headlines is transfer news and gossip – here’s the latest:

Sunderland to consider Anthony Patterson loan

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have agreed a new deal with Denver Hume. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Sunderland will consider loaning Anthony Patterson to a National League club before January.

Patterson had started the club's previous two League One games before summer signing Thorben Hoffmann was drafted in for the win over Accrington Stanley.

Lee Johnson rates the 21-year-old very highly but admits he could benefit from a loan to non-league’s top tier.

He said: “With Patto, as with all our young players, we just want to try and get him those 25 games,” Johnson added.

“If that’s at Sunderland great, if it’s not at Sunderland we’ve got the option to loan him out to the conference because it protects us as we have the recall after 28 days.

“If we do that before January then we can make another decision in January based on what is right for Patto and the club.”

Kevin Phillips pleased with new Denver Hume contract

Kevin Phillips is delighted Denver Hume has agreed a new deal with Sunderland.

The left-back put pen to paper on a new two-year deal, which had previously expired at the end of last season.

Hume is currently recovering from injury but when he returns, Phillips believes it’s a great boost for Johnson.

“It’s a sensible move,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“It’s also another big boost for the squad. They are in a great position at the moment and there is a good frame of mind.

“Everything is positive so to get him on board is another boost for the squad and the supporters.

“Johnson is building a good young squad there and I was impressed with them at the weekend.

“I’m looking forward to watching them again. It’s another great, positive move from Sunderland after a good start to the season.”

Aiden O’Brien ‘wanted’ Doncaster switch

Kristjaan Speakman says Aiden O’Brien was keen to join Doncaster Rovers on deadline day.

Sunderland agreed to sell the striker, who was left out of the squad for the game against Accrington, to Rovers late in the day but a paperwork error prevented the transfer from happening.

The Sunderland sporting director, speaking to the SAFC Unfiltered Podcast, said: "I don't think Aiden was desperate to get away.

"He is someone who has played a lot of minutes for us since I've been here and Lee [Johnson] has been head coach, and he is a valuable member of the group.

"Aiden was presented with an opportunity for a loan which he wanted to take, but unfortunately we couldn't get that through administration-wise before the deadline.

“Unfortunately when these things happen in the final minutes and hours of the transfer window and you’ve got several different things occuring, that’s when the risk factor gets increased and the deal doesn’t get done.

“Aiden is a player who can achieve a lot of minutes in the team and a week before he scored a hat-trick and showed everything he can do.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.