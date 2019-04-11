Sunderland star ruled out of Coventry clash as James Fowler gives injury update

Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch will miss Saturday's clash with Coventry after suffering a muscular strain against Burton Albion on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was forced off midway through the first half against the Brewers at the Stadium of Light, after starting three games in a row for the Black Cats.

Yet McGeouch is just one of several players who will be unavailable this weekend, according to Sunderland assistant James Fowler.

"Injuries are much the same, one or two of the lads came back and did some light training today," said Fowler.

"Dylan McGeouch from the other night has got a strain so he will miss the weekend."

Fowler also confirmed Lee Cattermole and Aiden McGeady remain injury doubts for the visit of Coverntry, and both will be assessed ahead of the fixture.

Cattermole hasn't featured since the Checkatrade Trophy final at the end of March, after suffering a foot injury following the penalty shootout defeat at Wembley.

Meanwhile, McGeady has missed Sunderland's last two games after picking up a knock against Accrington Stanley earlier this month.

"Still injury doubts, still got injury niggles," said Fowler when asked about the pair.

"It would be great to see them back in the squad and they'll be assessed over the next 24 hours to see where they are for Saturday."

Black Cats boss Jack Ross had also hinted this could be the game that Chris Maguire returned to action after fracturing his fibula back in February.

Yet despite Maguire's participation in training, Fowler admitted the forward is still getting back up to speed following the lay-off.

"Chris Maguire trained today, it's the first time we've seen him on the training pitch. We're glad to see him back but he's still a little bit short of fitness and match sharpness.

"We'll see how he's feeling today and tomorrow. He's been out for a while but once you're back in with the group it lets you see where you are fitness-wise. We're working with him to try and get him back up to match speed as quickly as we can."