Sunderland smash Morecambe with Nathan Broadhead, Ross Stewart and Alex Pritchard, Leon Dajaku goals in League One
Sunderland were back in action at the Stadium of Light against Morecambe in League One tonight.
Lee Johnson named an unchanged side coming into the game with Elliot Embleton once again named on the bench.
Frederik Alves, however, returned to the squad after injury had kept the West Ham loanee out of Lee Johnson’s plans.
The Black Cats took the lead through Ross Stewart and then doubled it through Nathan Broadhead with Lynden Gooch assisting both players as Sunderland ended the first-half 2-0 up.
Alex Pritchard then made it 3-0 after half-time before Broadhead added his second and Sunderland’s fourth.
Leon Dajaku then added a fifth after his shot deflected in!
Full-time!
Sunderland smash Morecambe United 5-0 at the Stadium of Light!
Sunderland pushing for a fifth
Embleton hasn’t stopped since he came on. Seems to be dying to make an impression and his pressing hard to win the ball back for his team.
Winchester is replaced by Embleton! Sunderland 3-0 up!