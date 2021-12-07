Lee Johnson named an unchanged side coming into the game with Elliot Embleton once again named on the bench.

Frederik Alves, however, returned to the squad after injury had kept the West Ham loanee out of Lee Johnson’s plans.

The Black Cats took the lead through Ross Stewart and then doubled it through Nathan Broadhead with Lynden Gooch assisting both players as Sunderland ended the first-half 2-0 up.

Lee Johnson

Alex Pritchard then made it 3-0 after half-time before Broadhead added his second and Sunderland’s fourth.

Leon Dajaku then added a fifth after his shot deflected in!

Here, though, we'll be bringing you updates throughout the day and game, including team news and blow-by-blow action from the Stadium of Light

Updates as Sunderland take on Cheltenham.

