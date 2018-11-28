Sunderland skipper shines, Portsmouth ace in trouble and ex-Newcastle man rejected: League One's winners and losers
Sunderland made significant headway in the League One promotion race this weekend - but who were the winners and losers across the division?
The Black Cats' entertaining 4-2 triumph over near rivals Barnsley saw them solidify their place in the top two of League One, and there were plenty of other winners and losers across League One after a jam-packed midweek schedule. Here's the winners and losers from across the division this week...
1. George Honeyman
First up, the winners - and we start close to home with George Honeyman. The Sunderland skipper has come in for some criticism this campaign but has silenced his doubters with performances of late. He shone once against Barnsley in what was a sublime performance from start to finish.
The Liverpool loanee has caught the eye during his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers, and once again hit the headlines after their 2-0 win over Blackpool. The midfielder opened the scoring with a fine effort from range which drew plenty of plaudits - and rightfully so.
While many will be loathed to give the controversial Peterborough boss praise, he has led his side to their best start to the season since 2012. Posh picked up a valuable 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon yesterday.
Led by manager Nathan Jones, the Hatters have climbed up to third in the table in what is their first season back in League One. Luton are unbeaten in their last seven league games, and stuck four past a helpless Bradford City side last night. Now, onto the losers...