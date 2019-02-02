Sunderland sign Will Grigg as Charlton lose key man: January's League One winners and losers
Sunderland left it late to complete their business on transfer deadline day - but how did their League One rivals fare in the January window?
We take a closer look at the division's winners and losers following a hectic month in the third tier.
1. First the winners... Sunderland
It was a nervy deadline day for the Black Cats who finally signed striker Will Grigg from Wigan. Jack Ross will hope Grigg can fill the void left by top scorer Josh Maja, while Jimmy Dunne, Grant Leadbitter, Lewis Morgan and Kazaiah Sterling also came in.
They may have lost their manager but it was generally a good month for the Hatters. While keeping hold of key players, Luton managed to pitch midfielder George Moncur from Barnsley, while bringing in striker Jason Cummings and defender Alex Baptiste on loan.
In the final hours of deadline day, Rovers boss Grant McCann said he was going home and turning off his phone. Thankfully for him, Doncaster kept hold of top scorer John Marquis despite reported interest from Sunderland.
While three consecutive league defeats saw Kenny Jacketts side drop off the top of the table, Portsmouth did manage to sign six new players last month. Despite their recent wobble, Pompey look well equipped to continue their promotion push.