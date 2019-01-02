Sunderland should spend as little as possible in transfer window while fans should appreciate Chris Maguire while they can

The transfer window is open! Happy days indeed.

The running total denoting the amount of money splurged which Sky Sports utilise is an especially gruesome accompaniment to the whole ghastly bun fight. The total on show is apparently an indicator of success the higher the amount displayed.

Chris Maguire

Steve Bruce’s return to management should get the numbers ticking.

My snowflake squeamishness aside, the window represents opportunity for Sunderland. The club’s finances, whilst not the problem they once were, still mean SAFC are unlikely to contribute significantly to Sky’s number board.

The primary objective probably still remains shedding Premier League wage obligations the club still have, doing so would give much further scope to any potential additions to the squad.

Sunderland’s form of late has been poor compared to earlier in the season and the return from injury of players like Wyke and Watmore are welcome, but the transfer window offers another avenue of freshening up a squad whose dip in form has been somewhat amplified by the number of games played in a short space of time.

Former SAFC star John Byrne.

The suggestions in the press are that SAFC are poised to make at least one signing quickly. Hopefully this is the case and all incoming players arrive quickly. Anyone

hoping the club spends extravagantly is likely heading for disappointment.

I personally hope Sunderland spend as little as possible to get promoted. Spending freely guarantees nothing. Spending wisely, if thriftily, should get the job done.

Chris Maguire’s form has dipped a little of late and that has coincided with the team lacking fluency and becoming overly reliant on Aiden McGeady to create chances.

Maguire reminds me of former Sunderland forward John Byrne, in as much as he has had a great career but perhaps never consistently played at the level his considerable talent warrants.

Even when not at his best Maguire works hard for the team and produces moments of real quality every game. His experience at this level and flinty, competitive character, unusual in a flair player, have been as important as his ability this season.

Like Byrne, Maguire’s career has been somewhat peripatetic, so it would come as no great surprise if the Scot’s stay on Wearside is not a lengthy one. However, players of this ilk are to be cherished as, though they may not shine for long, they do so memorably.

Maguire has the skill to put defenders on their backsides and get supporters off theirs. One moment of class from him can brighten a match in a league of high drama but not necessarily high quality. Enjoy Chris Maguire while you can.