The Black Cats will be hoping to strengthen in multiple areas following long-term injury setbacks which has left the squad depleted in recent weeks.

Speculation is also starting to increase as we head towards the new year:

Here are some of the latest rumours and SAFC stories from around the web:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stadium of Light.

Cats linked with striker

Sunderland are one of several clubs to be linked with non-league striker Muhammadu Faal.

The 24-year-old has scored 14 goals in 18 games for Isthmian League Premier Division club Enfield Town this season, following his move from Bolton in the summer.

According to Football League World, several clubs including Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and Middlesbrough have scouted the forward.

Cattermole delivers verdict on Johnson

Former Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole believes Lee Johnson is the right man to lead the Black Cats out of League One.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the side’s Carabao Cup game against Arsenal, Cattermole said: “I thought Lee Johnson was a good appointment.

“He wants to build a young team that is robust but it’s whether they can get over the line and you have to be winning games and get out of that league as quick as they can.”

While the piece focused on Sunderland’s fall from the Premier League to League One, Cattermole also discussed the disastrous 2017/18 campaign when the club dropped out of the Championship.

“I think that was the hardest season for me, the season in the Championship,” said Cattermole.

“It was very, very difficult where you felt the club wasn’t the club which I signed for which is a hard thing to take.”

Doncaster manager latest

Finally, Doncaster caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey is hopeful he can secure the job on a full time basis.

McSheffrey is set to take charge of Rovers’ game against Sunderland next week and was interviewed for the role on Monday.

“I feel I’ve done what I needed to do,” McSheffrey told our sister title the Doncaster Free Press.

“I feel under the circumstances, I probably couldn’t have done much better.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.