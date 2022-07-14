Here are some of the latest Sunderland-related transfer rumours from around the web:
Everton defender set for move
At the other end of the pitch, Sunderland still appear to be a centre-back short.
The Black Cats were one of several Championship clubs to be linked with a loan move for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, along with Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, yet the 20-year-old now appears set for a move abroad.
According to the Daily Mail, Branthwaite is closing in on a loan move to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.
The defender hasn’t travelled with the rest of Everton’s squad to America for their pre-season tour.
Sheffield United lead Khadra chase
Another player reportedly on Sunderland’s radar was Brighton winger Reda Khadra.
A number of clubs are thought to have expressed an interest in the 21-year-old, who impressed on loan at Blackburn in the Championship last season.
Yet according to Football Insider, Sheffield United are now in talks to sign Khadra and are leading the chase to sign him.
Latest Ravel Morrison reports
The final player who Sunderland were credited with interest in but looks unlikely to move to Wearside is Ravel Morrison.
After leaving Derby earlier this month, the 29-year-old remains a free agent following a year at Pride Park.
Yet according to The Sun, new DC United boss Wayne Rooney, who signed Morrison at Derby, could bring his former Manchester United team-mate to the MLS.