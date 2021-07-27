Sunderland set to seal fourth summer signing with Liverpool defender close to move - reports

Alan Nixon of the Sun claims that the 22-year-old is set join the Black Cats on a loan deal, and that the move could be completed as early as Wednesday.

Sudnerland have been searching for a left-back for most of the summer having allowed Callum McFadzean to depart following the expiration of his contract.

Denver Hume meanwhile, is continuing to mull over his contract offer – although hopes remain high that he will commit his future to the club.

Tony Gallacher

Regardless of that, however, a new left-sided defender was still high on Sunderland’s wanted list.

And Gallacher looks set to now join the Black Cats in what will be only his second loan spell.

The full-back previously spent time with MLS side Toronto FC – but has senior experience in the Scottish Championship with former club Falkirk.

