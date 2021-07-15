After seeing nine players depart the club this summer, the Black Cats are understandably keen to see new faces arrive at the Stadium of Light.

Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady have already signed new contracts with the club, with Alex Pritchard the only new signing through the door thus far.

But recent reports suggest that a double deal could soon be sealed as Lee Johnson sees his first-team numbers bolstered.

Speaking last week, head coach Lee Johnson said that the club had several offers on the table for potential signings.

"We have actually got four or five current bids on the table for various positions so it’s not like we’re not moving,” he said.

“You always look at the transfer market and it's, are they affordable? Are they accessible and are they available? So you don’t bid for somebody unless you feel they are affordable accessible and available and obviously it depends on transfer fee. Agents fees as well and at the moment, I think agents have been pretty unrealistic with the climate to the levels of percentages they want.

“Inevitably, as time goes on the player starts getting a little bit anxious about ‘the other boys are training’ and all his mates are training and he’s not, and things start to move a little bit.

"So I’m confident in the majority of positions in our list and in our actions, but obviously it’s one thing acting on it and getting it over the line.

"What I would say is myself, Kristjian [Speakman], Jamie [McAllister], Luke Coles [analyst], James Young [head of data and analysis] and obviously Stuart Harvey [head of recruitment], we’ve been 7am till 11pm all summer thrashing all these out. I need a holiday!"

So who could be next through the door on Wearside? Here’s the latest transfer talk from around the Stadium of Light and League One...

1. Interest hots-up in Dion Sanderson Sunderland have been linked with a move for the defender this summer after his successful loan spell last season - but Birmingham City and Sheffield United are both keen on a move for the Wolves man (Various) Photo: Lewis Storey Buy photo

2. Ex-Cats defender set to be offered League One contract Former Sunderland defender Brendan Galloway is set to be offered a contract by Plymouth Argyle, after impressing on trial at Home Park (Plymouth Live) Photo: Mark Runnacles Buy photo

3. Arsenal youngster training with Sheffield Wednesday Arsenal youngster Tolaji Bola is training with Sheffield Wednesday ahead of a potential loan move to Hillsborough (Arsenal Youth) Photo: James Chance Buy photo

4. MK Dons 'agree to sign' Ipswich Town man MK Dons are set to beat Portsmouth and Lincoln City to the signature of Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop (Football Insider) Photo: George Wood Buy photo