On Tuesday, the Wearsiders took home three points in a 4-0 win away to Crewe with goals from Aiden O’Brien, Ross Stewart and Leon Dajaku.

Alex Pritchard, however, was taken off midway through the second half with an injury following an impressive performance from the attacking midfielder.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Neil scores against Lincoln City in the Papa John's Trophy.

Here, though, we take a look at the most interesting Sunderland and League One stories that you may have missed today:

Sunderland set to offer new deal to midfielder

Sunderland are said to be preparing to offer midfielder Dan Neil fresh terms at the Stadium of Light.

That’s according to a report by web outlet Football League World.

The homegrown midfielder has burst onto the scene for Sunderland this season and has made 11 appearances on League One.

And Neil has added goals to his game, netting a screamer against Accrington Stanley and scoring in the Papa John’s Trophy against Lincoln City.

Indeed, the 19-year-old captained his boyhood club against the Imps at Sincil Bank for the tie.

But it is now being stated that Sunderland are preparing to offer Neil a reward for his fine form with a new deal on Wearside.

It is thought that any potential new deal could warn off potentially interested parties in Neil, with his present contract set to expire in the summer of 2023.

League One rivals could receive January transfer blow

Aston Villa could recall young striker Louie Barry from his Ipswich Town loan spell in January.

That’s according to local publication Birmingham Live.

The Tractor Boys signed 21 players during the summer.

But the 18-year-old Barry has only featured twice in the league so far and hasn’t yet managed to muster a goal contribution as Ipswich Town started the season poorly.

Aston Villa are said to have the option of recalling the striker during the winter window.

The Premier League outfit may loan him to a League Two side should Barry’s development not go as expected at Ipswich Town.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.