Sunderland set to 'miss out' on transfer deal for Premier League midfielder - reports

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Fulham before joining Premier League side Everton, and he was highly regarded at Goodison Park.

But having failed to make an impact on the first-team, Adeniran became a free agent this summer and was understood to be attracting interest from a host of Championship and League One clubs.

Indeed, the Sheffield Star report that both Sunderland and Hull City made late moves to try and seal a deal for the central midfielder.

Dennis Adeniran

But it looks to be Sheffield Wednesday who have won the race for Adeniran, with Darren Moore having made signing the former England under-19 international a priority.

The Owls are ‘on the brink’ of securing a deal, according to the Star report.

Sunderland are known to be seeking midfield reinforcements and that position looks even more light on numbers after George Dobson was allowed to join Charlton Athletic.

