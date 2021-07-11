Sunderland set to miss out on cash boost despite producing two of England's Euro 2020 final squad

Both Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson could play key roles as England look to secure a long-elusive trophy when they take on Italy in the final at Wembley this evening.

The duo were also major players at the 2018 World Cup, where Pickford’s involvement brought financial rewards for Sunderland courtesy of the FIFA Club Benefits Programme - which sees clubs who had a player at the tournament registered over the three years prior handed a share of a cash payout.

That programme earned the Black Cats a healthy six-figure sum in 2018, but there will be no repeat at this summer’s European Championships.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Pickford

The way funds are distributed for UEFA’s flagship international tournament differs in that regulations state that ‘the clubs to benefit from these payments are those with which the players concerned were registered during the relevant release period.’

So in the cases of Henderson and Pickford, it is Liverpool and Everton who will pocket the sums.

Sunderland will, however, have benefitted from some payments owing to the fact some of their registered players took part in qualifying fixtures for Euro 2020.

Both Tom Flanagan and Conor McLaughlin were regulars for Northern Ireland during their qualifying fixtures and even though the latter has now departed, Sunderland will benefit from their call-ups.

UEFA estimates suggest the figure heading to Sunderland thanks to the duo may be around £74,000 – although many of these payments were fast-tracked in April of last year to help clubs during the COVID-enforced break.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor:

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.