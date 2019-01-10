Sunderland set to face tricky Manchester City test in Checkatrade Trophy

Sunderland have been handed a tie with Manchester City U21s in the quarter-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy.

The Black Cats successfully navigated a group containing Stoke City U21s, Carlisle United and Morecambe and have since gone on to dispatch Notts County and Newcastle United U21s in the first two knockout rounds.

And that means Jack Ross' side are now potentially just two games away from a date at Wembley, with the showcase final now a considerable step closer.

But they will now have to navigate a tie with the Citizens' youngsters if they want to secure their spot in the semi-finals of the competition.

One of the favourties for the competition, Manchester City's second string have beaten fellow League One sides Barnsley and Rochdale en route to the quarter finals.

The quarter-final tie will be played at the Stadium of Light on the week commencing January 21 - the midweek following Sunderland's trip to Scunthorpe.

Sunderland have already scooped £105,000 prize money from the competition, and could be in line for another £50,000 payout if they can navigate their way through the next round as well.